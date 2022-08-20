Sunday Reads: Aug. 21

Here’s this week’s reading list. Have a great week Great Falls!

NPR: Free college tuition for Native students becoming more common

The Washington Post: Salers cheese production halted in France because of drought

PBS: American cities, states can’t find enough workers despite an influx of federal funding

The Washington Post: How long-gone transit lines shaped cities — and why the pandemic might, too

NPR: How grocery stores are adjusting for rising prices

High Country News: Wildfire poisons fish in Klamath River

The Economist: Banker, princess, warlord: the many lives of Asma Assad

NPR: Quiet quitting is a trend taking over TikTok and possibly your workplace

The Washington Post: People who haven’t gotten covid yet are in an exclusive club

