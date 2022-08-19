City adopting updated building codes

The city planning department is adopting updated building codes on Sept. 9.

The department is adopting the following codes:

International Building Code, 2021 Edition (IBC)

International Existing Building Code, 2021 Edition (IEBC)

International Residential Code, 2021 Edition (IRC)

Uniform Plumbing Code, 2021 Edition (UPC)

National Electrical Code, 2020 Edition (NEC)

International Mechanical Code, 2021 Edition (IMC)

International Fuel Gas Code, 2021 Edition (IFGC)

National Fire Protection Association 99, 2018 Edition (NFPA 99)

International Swimming Pool and Spa Code. 2021 Edition (ISPSA)

International Wildland-Urban Interface Code, 2021 Edition (IWUIC)

International Energy Conservation Code, 2021 Edition (IECC)

ICC A117.1 Accessibility, 2017 Edition

The State of Montana officially adopted the 2021 International Building Codes along with the 2020 National Electrical Code, 2021 Uniform Plumbing Code, 2017 ICC A117.1, and 2018 NFPA 99, including amendments on June 9.

City, county adjusting planning fees

From that date, the state gives all cities 90 days to officially adopt those codes locally.

Since the state adoption, the city’s building safety division has been working with the Home Builders Association of Great Falls as well as local architects, engineers, contractors and homeowners to help with the transition.

On the commercial and residential side, the building safety division will accept projects that architects, engineers, or contractors are currently designing using the 2018 codes for submittal and will review using the 2018 codes until Nov. 9. Staff will not accept projects designed using both 2018 and 2021 codes

City staff encourages everyone in the field of construction and design to be proactive in learning the new codes.

Resources are available in Planning and Community Development office and the Great Falls Public Library.

For more information on the 2021 building code adoption, contact Bruce Haman, city building official, at 406-455-8404 or bhaman@greatfallsmt.net.

