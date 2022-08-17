City sets Sept. 6 hearing on proposed marijuana regulations

City Commissioners voted 3-2 during their Aug. 16 meeting to set a public hearing for Sept. 6 on proposed regulations for marijuana operations.

The framework, as proposed by staff, and if approved, would only go into effect if the District Court finds that the city cannot prohibit marijuana activities as it currently does, or if the voters opt to allow marijuana activities in the city limits on the November ballot.

All land uses for marijuana, such as sales, cultivation, testing and other activities are currently prohibited in the city’s zoning code since the code prohibits any land uses that are prohibited by federal law.

The prohibition is in the city land use code and does not address the use or possession of marijuana by individuals. Those issues are covered under state law.

In November, city voters will be asked whether to maintain the current prohibition on marijuana operations or to allow them within the city limits.

The city is also in litigation with a local marijuana shop owner who wants to operate within the city and challenged the city’s prohibition. The city and shop owner are submitting more information to the court by Aug.18 and then they have a week to respond to each other and the case should be on the judge’s desk by Aug. 25 for him to determine whether the city can prohibit marijuana operations under its self-governing powers, according to Jeff Hindoien, city attorney. He said it’s possible they’ll have the judge’s decision by the Sept. 6 public hearing.

The framework as proposed by city staff would amend city code to include state law definitions of authorized commercial marijuana activities; all commercial marijuana activities would be subject to state law licensure requirements; and those marijuana activities cannot be within 500 feet of and on the same street as a building used exclusively as a place of worship or school other than a commercially operated school, unless the locality requires a greater distance.

Initially, city staff proposed a framework that would make state-licensed marijuana activities a permitted or conditional use in the city’s industrial zoning districts.

Under the initial proposal:

dispensaries, testing laboratories would be allowed as a permitted use in either light or heavy industrial districts;

cultivation would be a conditional use in light industrial districts and a permitted use in heavy industrial districts;

manufacturing would be a permitted use only in the heavy industrial districts.

The city’s industrial districts are primarily located on the northern and eastern edges of town, though there are some around the refinery and along the railroad corridor.

During the Aug. 2 meeting, Commissioners Joe McKenney and Eric Hinnebauch said they wanted to treat dispensaries in a similar manner to off-premise alcohol sales or other retail operations.

In response, staff revised the proposal that they brought to the planning board on Aug. 9 to reflect that with a proposed framework that would make dispensaries a permitted use in the industrial and C-1, C-2, C-3 and C-4 zoning districts and a conditional use in the C-5 commercial district and the M-1 and M-2 mixed use districts.

The downtown core is C-4 zoning and 10th Avenue is C-2 commercial zoning.

Some planning board members expressed concern with allowing marijuana operations in so many zoning districts, but didn’t make any suggestions on how to craft the regulations.

They unanimously voted not to recommend the proposal to the commission.

During their Aug. 16 meeting, Commissioner Susan Wolff said she couldn’t support the code amendment as presented and wanted to change it back to the initial proposal to allow marijuana operations only in industrial districts.

Commissioner Rick Tryon also wanted to go back to the original proposal since there wasn’t a consensus of commissioners who wanted to expand the zoning districts.

Hinnebauch said he supported the modified proposal since there is limited commercial property in the city’s industrial districts and didn’t want to limit it further by putting retail marijuana operations in those districts.

He said that if the voters opt to allow marijuana business operations in the city, they should zone it like any other business operations.

McKenney read the definitions of industrial zoning districts and that’s not where they should put retail marijuana sales.

“I hope the voters reject selling marijuana in the city limits,” McKenney said, but if they approved it, they should zone it as retail sales.

He said it should be allowed in commercial districts since “10th Avenue South is not a neighborhood, downtown is not a neighborhood.”

Wolff disagreed and said that there are residential areas and schools downtown and close off of the 10th Avenue South corridor.

Mayor Bob Kelly said he’d support the ordinance as presented since he thinks the public should be aware of where marijuana operations could be located when the consider their November ballot.

He said he wanted to hear more from the public on where marijuana businesses should be allowed.

Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed regulations during their Sept. 6 meeting and can make amendments to the proposal at that time.

Staff asked that if commissioners have a strong preference for an amendment that let staff know so they can have something prepared for that meeting.

The County Commission voted earlier this year to send the question of a three percent local tax on marijuana sales to the November ballot. If approved, the county would retain 50 percent of the tax, the state would take 5 percent and the remaining 45 percent would be split between the incorporated municipalities of Great Falls, Belt, Cascade and Neihart, according to the county.

Area residents are also gathering signatures on a petition to send a similar question of whether marijuana business operations should be allowed in the county to the November ballot.

The county elections office has to get information to the Montana Secretary of State when their office certifies the ballots on Aug. 25.

The county attorney’s office gave the petitioners until 5 p.m. Aug. 24 to collect signatures.

Under the legal requirements, the petitioners need to gather about 8,000 valid signatures.

As of Aug. 16, they had submitted 809, according to the elections office.

In December, County Commissioners updated their zoning regulations to allow recreational marijuana operations in heavy industrial districts, where medical marijuana operations had already been allowed.

