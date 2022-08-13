Sunday Reads: Aug. 14

Happy weekend Great Falls, here’s this week’s reading list.

The Washington Post: Mar-a-Lago search showed legal peril of Trump documents, national security probe

The New York Times: Some women turn to self-managed abortion as access recedes

Kaiser Health News: Patients and doctors trapped in a gray zone when abortion laws and emergency care mandate conflict

The Washington Post: Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook parents $4.1 million in damages for calling shooting ‘hoax’

The New Yorker: Inside the war between Trump and his generals

The Washington Post: After passage of climate bill, long road awaits

The Economist: What would push the West and Russia to nuclear war?

The New Yorker: Josephine Baker was the star France wanted—and the spy it needed

The Washington Post: Senate approves sweeping economic package that aims to lower health-care costs and combat climate change

Kaiser Health News: They call it ‘Tranq’—and it’s making street drugs even more dangerous

The New York Times: Fear of crime transcends data along one New York subway line’s 31 miles

The Washington Post: Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri appeared on his balcony. The CIA was watching — and ready to kill him.

LAist: Wait, how did student debt even become a thing?

The New York Times: ‘The Bear’ and a reckoning for the restaurant industry

Council on Foreign Relations: Do targeted killings weaken terrorist groups?

CityLab: The tech that tries to tackle NIMBYs

The New York Times: ‘Bama Rush’: The sorority drama circling the University of Alabama

The Atlantic: A case for sharing at mealtime

Nautilus: How darkness can illuminate the insect crisis

The Washington Post: GOP senators blocked a $35 insulin price cap: What to know

The New York Times: Vasectomies among the young and childless may be on the rise

NPR: 3 warning signs about the economy seen in corporate America

The New York Times: New Jersey man gets 5 years in prison in GoFundMe fraud case

L.A. Times: Tom Girardi’s corruption exposes world of private judges

NPR: Father and son sentenced to life for a hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

