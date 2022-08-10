GFPS hosting informational session on new language arts curriculum

Great Falls Public Schools is hosting an informational session on Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Great Falls High for the district’s new language arts curriculum materials.

Attendees should use the east entrance on 4th Avenue South and 20th Street.

The school board approved the new materials in February.

At the time, district officials were negotiating the purchase price for the new materials.

Brian Patrick, the district’s business operations manager, said that the district paid $1,462,557 for the kindergarten through sixth grade materials. Of that, $1,250,593 came from the one-time ESSER funds, which are federal COVID relief funds. The other $211,964 came from the curriculum budget.

GFPS working on update to social studies curriculum

The district paid $666,400.26 for the grades 7-12 materials. Of that, $300,000 was ESSER funds and $366,400.26 from the curriculum budget.

The new curriculum will be in place for the upcoming school year.

For background on the new curriculum and the process to select materials, read our February story:

GFPS looking to overhaul English curriculum

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

