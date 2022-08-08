Library, safety group hosting session on large, abandoned vehicle parking enforcement

The Great Falls Public Library and the Downtown Safety Alliance are hosting a presentation on the city’s abandoned and large vehicle parking enforcement program on Aug. 9 from 7-8:30 p.m.

The presentation will be given by Adrienne Ehrke, the Great Falls Police Department’s volunteer coordinator.

City approves fines for RV parking; using COVID dollars to replenish some city funds

Ehrke will share information about abandoned and junk vehicles, and the new ordinance created to address recreational vehicle parking. Ehrke will explain rules regarding these vehicles, how citizens can file complaints, and how the police department handles those complaints. Attendees will be encouraged to ask questions.

City Commission approves new RV, large vehicle parking rules

The presentation will be in the Cordingley Room at the library at 301 2nd Ave. N. The presentation will also be available on Zoom. That information is available here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

