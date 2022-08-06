Sunday Reads: Aug. 7
Happy weekend Great Falls. Here’s your reading list.
NPR: Pennsylvania Act 77 state Supreme Court decision is released
The New York Times: To slow world hunger, it will take more than Ukrainian grain exports
Colorado Public Radio: A proposal in Colorado Springs may pay people transitioning out of homelessness to clean trash from city rights of way
NPR: College is increasingly out of reach for many students. What went wrong?
Axios: Number of patients traveling for abortion overwhelmingly increased post-Roe
Route Fifty: As remote work sticks, cities seek new ways to lure people downtown
The New York Times: Breaking nicotine’s powerful draw
The Economist: China sends missiles flying over Taiwan
The Washington Post: A challenge for antiabortion states: Doctors reluctant to work there
Associated Press: Inflation weighs on back-to-school buying for many families
The Atlantic: ‘The Bear’ questions everything restaurants—and men—are about
The New York Times: Can a neighborhood be Instagrammed to death?
New Mexico in Depth: Stereotypes about Natives and alcohol obscure a bigger problem
National Geographic: How the ‘wickedest city on Earth’ was sunk by an earthquake
Foreign Affairs: How to finally fix the broken system for alleviating hunger
Nautilus: The high price of cheap shrimp