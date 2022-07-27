NorthWestern Energy power line upgrade along Park Drive North in Great Falls will detour traffic

NorthWestern Energy is upgrading power lines in Great Falls along Park Drive North.

Traffic will be delayed and detoured along Park Drive North from 1st Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 29.

The upgraded lines will increase service reliability. Traffic interruptions during the construction work are required for the safety of the public and crews.

NorthWestern Energy appreciates the patience of our customers in the area and drivers during this project.

For more information, contact NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.

