Commissioners to consider fair entertainment contracts

During their July 26 meeting, County Commissioners will consider approving entertainment contracts for the Montana State Fair totaling about $500,000.

The fair runs July 29 through Aug. 6.

Commissioners will consider a $451,000 contract with Romeo Entertainment for the night show concerts that this year includes Mini Pop Kids, the Beach Boys, Skillet, Cheap Trick, Chase Rice and Dwight Yoakam.

If approved, the county will pay Romeo in equal installments of $225,500 on Aug. 1 and Aug. 6.

During their July 20 work session, Susan Shannon, Expo Park manager, told the lone attending commissioner, Don Ryan, that ticket sales were at 90 percent of their goal for the Beach Boys concert, 80 percent for Yoakam and 60 percent for Skillet.

“Great Falls buyers tend to buy later,” Shannon said. “I’m quite pleased with where we’re at.”

Last year, the Romeo contract was $496,060 and night show ticket revenue, according to financials provided to the since disbanded fair advisory board, was $481,134.

During the July 26 meeting, commissioners will also consider ground entertainment contracts.

One of those is for $13,500 to the Kelly McDonald Band to provide traditional county and country rock entertainment on the 3 Rivers Stage.

Under the contract, the band will provide two one-hour stage performances per day during the nine-day fair.

The county will provide two hotel rooms to the band.

Commissioners will also consider a $25,000 contract with Robots and Cars Entertainment, Inc. for strolling entertainment that includes robocar vehicles that can transform into various other vehicles.

Under the contract, RoboCars will provide 12 hours of strolling entertainment per day in four robocars providing up to three hours per day.

Commissioners will also consider a $12,000 contract to Kardenni, J International Management, Inc. for strolling magician entertainment during the fair. Kardenni will provide three hours of entertainment per day.

Commissioners will also consider a $6,000 contract to Plant Guy, J International Management for strolling entertainment.

“Plant Guy is a super experienced entertainer and one of the sharpest, quick-witted people around. His banter with people is hilarious. He has a mini Segway built into the plant pot so he can move quickly around events, interacting with all attendees, or can stand motionless and surprise them ! His inventory of costumes is stunning and all handmade,” according to the staff report.

Under the contract, Plant Guy will provide three hours of strolling entertainment per day.

Commissioners will also consider a $12,000 contract with Strolling Piano, J International Management, Inc. for strolling entertainment.

“Strolling Piano is a revolutionary concept in the world of musical entertainment, combining the classic and sophisticated nature of a pianist/singer with flexibility of a roaming musician. The fully mobile, self-contained piano can move around and easily entertain wherever it lands,” according to the staff report.

The Strolling Piano will provide three hours of entertainment per day.

