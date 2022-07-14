Davidson Plaza to become active space on July 15, with Night Market

Davidson Plaza will be getting a makeover this Friday in the hopes of highlighting what active spaces can do for downtown.

The plaza at 3rd Street and Central, in between Davidson offices, will be “activated” with a water feature, activities, seating and more.

Kim Skornogoski of United Way and Get Fit Great Falls is part of the local Building Active Communities Initiative group and said that the idea is to demonstrate that these types of features will draw people to a space, increase their activity, and also reduce criminal behavior.

On July 15, they’ll be setting up between 10 a.m. and noon with everything in place until 9 p.m. during the Downtown Night Market, hosted by the Downtown Great Falls Association, with crafts, clothing, jewelry, food, live music and more on the 300 and 400 blocks of Central from 5-9 p.m.

The BACI group is setting up the water feature, a ping pong table from the University of Providence, a giant checkers set, plants and a pony will be there during Night Market, Skornogoski said.

“We’re trying to show how if we change a space, if we bring these elements to a space, then people will come out and use it, particularly for play,” she said.

Often people think they have to go to the gym or exercise to be active, Skornogoski said, but play can be active, walking and standing more can also increase healthy behaviors.

The BACI group has partnered with DGFA, Get Fit Great Falls, UP, NeighborWorks Great Falls, the Business Improvement District and others for the active spaces demonstration.

The last time they did a demonstration was in 2016.

The ultimate goal, Skornogoski said, is to create a space in town with a splash pad feature that will draw adults and children, making the space more active, connecting similar active spaces that people can walk to and lowering criminal activity in those areas.

“If you have that feeling of connectedness it encourages people to walk and that’s good for businesses too,” Skornogoski said, since it slows down their travel so they can see what’s in store windows, or notice shops they might not if they were driving, and draws more people into local businesses.

She said that other town such as Salt Lake City have splash pad features and they believed it’s something that the Great Falls community will enjoy, but will need broad community support to make it happen.

On Friday, they’ll have a QR code to direct locals to a survey about the potential active space, as well as information on ways to get involved.

Davidson Plaza is a location they’re considering for such a feature, but also looking at other spots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

