Commissioners to consider Civic Center office remodel contract

During their July 5 meeting, City Commissioners will consider awarding a $626,500 contract to Wadsworth Builders Company to remodel the human resources office at the Civic Center.

Due to added staff and the transfer of duties from other departments, HR staff are located in different areas of the building “making collaboration and supervision more difficult. Currently, none of the offices in the HR area are sound-proof creating difficulty in conducting sensitive conversations in an appropriately discreet manner,” according to the city staff report.

The remodeled space will account for privacy needs while maintaining access to employees and the public and improve supervisory capability, according to city staff.

The project also includes new energy efficient roof top units that will provide greater control and efficiency in the HR, city clerk and city manager areas of the Civic Center, as well as a new ceiling grid and LED system.

Several contractors attended a pre-bid walk through on June 7, but only one submitted a bid for the project, according to city staff.

