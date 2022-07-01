Neighborhood Council 7 meets next week

Neighborhood Councils 1, 2, 3 and 6 have suspended meetings for the summer.

Council members are still accessible by phone if a neighborhood concern arises and a special meeting can be called if needed.

Neighborhood Council 7 meet at 7 p.m. July 11 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include committee reports, Rocky Mountain building update, Great Falls housing study, Apollos University, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 has suspended meetings during the summer months and will resume regular meetings on Sept. 13.

NC1 council members are still accessible by phone if a neighborhood concern arises. Their contact information is located here.

Neighborhood Council 2 has suspended meetings during the summer months and will resume regular meetings on Sept. 14.

NC2 council members are still accessible by phone if a neighborhood concern arises. Their contact information is located at here or via Facebook here.

Neighborhood Council 3 has suspended meetings during the summer months and will resume regular meetings on Sept. 1.

NC3 council members are still accessible by phone if a neighborhood concern arises. Their contact information is located at here or here.

Neighborhood Council 6 has suspended meetings during the summer months and will resume regular meetings on Sept. 7.

NC6 council members are still accessible by phone if a neighborhood concern arises. Their contact information is located at here.

Neighborhood Council 9 has suspended the July meeting. The next meeting is on Aug. 11.

NC9 council members are still accessible by phone if a neighborhood concern arises. Their contact information is located at here or here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

