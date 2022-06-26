Sunday Reads: June 26
Here’s this week’s reading list.
Hope everyone enjoyed the weather and thanks to everyone who came to celebrate The Electric’s 5th anniversary on Saturday and celebrate this year’s Great Falls Greats winners!
The Economist: The fallout from overturning Roe
Axios: Inflation, rising food and gas prices put a damper on summer fun
The Washington Post: Biden administration says it plans to cut nicotine in cigarettes
Associated Press: Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat
The Economist: Family separation among slaves in America was shockingly prevalent
Route Fifty: Why people are moving away from big urban counties
Reuters: Canada to ban making, importing many single-use plastics from Dec
The Economist: America’s Supreme Court requires Maine to include religious schools in a tuition programme
The Washington Post: How school shootings traumatize teachers
Associated Press: After year of violence, US schools try to tame tensions
PEW: Public defenders were scarce before COVID. It’s much worse now.
NPR: A change in financial aid will benefit incarcerated students seeking degrees
The New York Times: Covid vaccines slowly roll out for children under 5
Axios: Proposed insulin price cap poses test for Dems
Vox: Amazon’s workforce turnover is so high that it could run out of people to hire by 2024
NPR: 6 new findings about learning loss during the pandemic
The Business of Fashion: The fashion industry’s war on clothing tags
Associated Press: From ‘carp’ to ‘copi’: unpopular fish getting a makeover