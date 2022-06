It’s kitten season and the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter needs to make space.

Now through June 30, the shelter is offering $15 adult cat adoptions.

The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and a personalized engraved tag.

Available pets can be viewed here or stop by the shelter.

For more information about this promotion, contact shelter staff at 406-454-2276 or visit their Facebook page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook