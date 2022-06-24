World War II era planes in Great Falls this weekend

The B-17 Flying Fortress ‘Sentimental Journey’ and B-25 Mitchell ‘Maid in the Shade’ are in Great Falls this week from the Commemorative Air Force and Airbase Arizona Flying Museum.

They’ll be here through Sunday at Holman Aviation at the Great Falls International Airport.

The planes arrived June 23.

B-17s were flown in Montana during World War II by four bombardment groups out of the Great Falls Army Air Base, Lewistown, Cut Bank and Glasgow.

Ground tours are available Friday through Sunday from 2-6 p.m. They’re $15 per person or $30 for a family of four.

Tour tickets can be purchased at the airplane and no reservation is required.

Rides in the airplanes are available Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For rides in the B-17 in the waist compartment seat, the cost is $475 per person and $850 for the bombardier/navigator seat.

For rides in the B-25 in the radio room seat, it’s $375 and $590 in the jump seat.

For more information or to book flights, visit the event page here.

