Area state parks hosting events in July

Montana State Parks and SkyWindWorld Inc. will hold the 9th annual Buffalo Kite Festival at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park near Ulm on July 9-10.

The festival is free and held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Visitors will learn about the buffalo art featured on the kites, have an opportunity create their own kite and fly it over the buffalo jump, and also make a traditional Native American game piece and cattail doll. Food trucks will be present for the event, along with Native American artists and vendors who will be displaying and selling their crafts. More information about the featured artists and vendors is available on the park’s Facebook page.

Kite kits will be available to purchase for $6 during the festival.

The Buffalo Kite Festival is a cooperative effort of Montana State Parks along with Terry Zee Lee, the founder of SkyWindWorld. Zee Lee has worked with Native American artists across the U.S. to develop unique buffalo-themed kites, and SkyWindWorld is a nonprofit corporation that organizes and sponsors kite flying events, workshops, and traveling exhibits at various locations in Montana and Canada.

This family-friendly event is suitable for all ages. For more information call park ranger Alice Southworth at the park visitor center at 406-866-2217 or email alice.southworth@mt.gov.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is located 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270. For directions or more information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park visit the park website.

Giant Springs State Park and the Great Falls Public Library are hosting Owlin’ Out, a program celebrating the 15 species of owls found in Montana, on July 7 from 4-5 p.m.

Participants will learn about Montana’s owls and the adaptations they use to survive here, and can also participate in an owl story walk, owl crafts and more owl themed activities. Craft supplies are available on a first come, first served basis.

Owlin’ Out activities are appropriate for children ages 5-12, but anyone is welcome to participate, and no pre-registration is required.

The Ranger Station is located at 4803 Giant Springs Road in Great Falls. For more information contact the Giant Springs Ranger Station at 406-727-1212. Updates will also be posted to the Giant Springs State Park social media page.

