Neighborhood pools, splash parks open June 20

The Jaycee and Water Tower pools open June 20 for the season.

The pools will be open 1-5:45 p.m.

The fees for the entire complex, which includes the pool, slides and spray parks, are $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for youth (3-17), one child 2 and under is free with a paying adult, additional children 2 and under are $1.50.

A 10-visit punch card is available for $25 for youth (3-17), $35 for adults. Punch cards are available at the Park and Recreation Office, 1700 River Drive North.

Electric City Water Park opens June 3

The Water Tower and Jaycee pools will close for the season Aug. 14.

Splash parks are open June 20-Aug. 14 and are included in the pool admission and be open during pool hours.

After pools close, the splash parks will remain open Aug. 15-23 from 1-4 p.m. Admission to the splash parks is free.

For more information, call the Park and Rec office at 771-1265.

