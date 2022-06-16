Reeves leaving CCSO; Van Dyken named undersheriff

Undersheriff Cory Reeves is leaving the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s retiring after 25 years in law enforcement and taking a job with Alluvion Health.

In mid-July, he’ll start as the executive director of the Adlera Lab.

On July 1, Capt. Scott Van Dyken will assume the role of undersheriff at CCSO.

County board votes to increase pay for elected officials, non-union employees by 4.5 percent

“I have absolutely loved serving our office and community, but a person knows when it’s time to close a specific chapter in their life. It has been an amazing experience serving on Sheriff Jesse Slaughter‘s leadership team, and I hope to take all the teachings I learned from him to my next calling. I am so thankful for my time at the CCSO, and I am specifically grateful for the men and women I served as their undersheriff. It is bittersweet for me to move on to my next chapter, but I will always look back on my time at the CCSO and GFPD with much gratitude,” Reeves said in a post.

Slaughter said during a June 15 Facebook live that he’d been considering a succession plan so it wasn’t a difficult decision to choose Van Dyken as the next undersheriff.

DES coordinator resigns; county considering folding office into CCSO [2020]

Van Dyken has served 27 years in law enforcement. He has a criminal justice degree, graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in 1994, began as a marshal in Belt in the 1990s and then joined CCSO where he’s served as a training office, coroner, SWAT team leader, patrol sergeant, lieutenant over detectives and more.

He’s also worked with the unions, which Slaughter said is important when it comes to negotiating the collective bargaining agreements for the department.

CCSO creating new crime analyst position

Van Dyken is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s command college. He’s also served as the county’s interim disaster and emergency services director on several occasions.

Van Dyken “comes with a really really great background,” Slaughter said, and is a “trusted advisor. I think he’s going to be a fantastic fit.”

Slaughter defeated Jay Groskreutz in the June 7 Republican primary so he will remain the sheriff for another four-year term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

