Great Falls Municipal Band summer concert series underway

The Great Falls Municipal Band has launched its 129th consecutive season of free concerts in the park.

All of the concerts begin at 7 p.m.

June 22: The second Mini-Muni, a saxophone quartet and a jazz ensemble in Gibson Park.

June 29: The full band will play at the Mansfield Convention Center. During this concert, the Paris Gibson Award will be announced and they’ll celebrate the Boy Scouts as their expo is being held in Great Falls this month. They will present the colors, and the band will play The Boy Scouts March, by John Philip Sousa. Miss Linda’s Dancers will begin around 6 p.m. for pre-concert entertainment and food will also be available.

The full band concerts will play at 7 p.m. in the Gibson Park Bandshell on July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10.

Attendees can bring their own chairs to the park for the concerts.

