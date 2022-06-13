City considering cell towers in park

The city has been approached by Dish wireless with a request to install cell phone towers in a Dudley Anderson Park.

The city was initially approached last year and the proposal was brought to the Park and Recreation Advisory Board in the fall. At the time, the board wasn’t supportive of cell towers in parks.

During their May meeting, the board reviewed renderings of the potential towers in Dudley Anderson Park.

The board voted 3-3 to recommend that the City Commission approved the agreement with Dish. The commission will consider the proposal at a meeting this summer, according to city staff.

The proposed contract is a $14,400 payment to the city for the first year, with a two percent annual increase. City staff is working to negotiate a three percent annual increase, according to staff.

If approved, staff has discussed earmarking those funds for either city parks or the new indoor aquatics and recreation center.

The city has the right to cancel the contract and the city attorney is working on the terms of the agreement, according to staff.

Dudley Anderson Park is at the corner of 33rd Street South and 9th Avenue South.

Renderings of the proposed pole types for the park:

