Primary Election 2022: Preliminary results
Polls close at 8 p.m. for the June 7 primary election.
The ballot includes multiple county seats, as well as state and federal positions.
The preliminary results show that 16,556 ballots were cast. Of those, 12,019 voted a Republican ballot, 4,537 voted a Democratic ballot and none voted a Libertarian ballot.
Cascade County races
Commission District 1
Joe Briggs (incumbent): 8,865
Commission District 3
Don Ryan (incumbent): 4,239
Rae Grulkowski: 8,671
Clerk and Recorder/Auditor/Surveyor
Rina Fontana Moore (incumbent): 4,308
Sandra Merchant: 8,671
County Attorney
Josh Racki (incumbent): 4,105
Public Administrator
Gerald W Boland (incumbent): 4,156
Sheriff
Jay Groskreutz: 3,518
Jesse Slaughter (incumbent): 8,360
County Treasurer and Supt of Schools
Diane Heikkila (incumbent): 9,067
Federal races
U.S. House of Representatives
Republicans
Kyle Austin: 1,320
James Boyette: 706
Matt Rosendale: 8.157
Charles Walkingchild: 1,088
Democrats
Penny Ronning: 1,973
Mark Sweeney: 1,320
Skylar Williams: 956
Libertarian
Sam Rankin: 0
Roger Roots: 0
Samuel Thomas 0:
State races
Public Service Commissioner
Republicans
K. Webb Galbreath: 3,541
Randy Pinocci: 6,975
State Senate District 11
Tom Jacobson (D): 1,091
Daniel Emrich (R): 1,961
State Senate District 12
Jacob Bachmeier (D): 1,110
Wendy McKamey (R): 1,373
Desman Meissner (R): 703
State Senate District 13
Casey Schreiner (D): 872
Jeremy Trebas (R): 1,546
State Senate District 14
David Brewer (D): 84
Steven Chvilicek (R): 103
Russel Tempel (R): 164
State Senate District 15
Cindy Palmer (D): 26
Dan Bartel (R): 171
State Representative District 19
Russel Miner (R): 1,580
State Representative District 20
Samantha Rispens (D): 609
Fred Anderson (R): 1,875
State Representative District 21
Lela Graham (D): 577
Ed Buttrey (R): 1,165
State Representative District 22
Nick Henry (D): 492
Lola Sheldon-Galloway (R): 932
Tony Rosales (L): 0
State Representative District 23
Brad Hamlett (D): 287
Melissa Smith (D): 298
Scott Kerns (R): 774
State Representative District 24
Barbara Bessette (D): 573
Steven Galloway (R): 934
State Representative District 25
Jasmine Krotkov (D): 511
Steve Gist (R): 928
State Representative District 26
Kari Rosenleaf (D): 353
Marci Marceau (R): 277
George Nikolakakos (R): 396
State Representative District 27
Josh Kassmier (R): 250
State Representative District 30
Wendy Palmer (D): 26
James Bergstrom (R): 124
Randyn Gregg (R): 70
State Supreme Court Justice 1, Non-Partisan
Bill D’Alton: 3,054
Jim Rice: 11,386
State Supreme Court Justice 2, Non-Partisan
James Brown: 4,907
Ingrid Gustafson:6,880
Michael McMahon: 3,012
District Court Judge, District 8, Department 1
David Grubich: 7,999
Michelle Levine: 6,900