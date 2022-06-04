Sunday Reads: June 5
Happy weekend Great Falls, here’s this week’s reading list.
The New York Times: 362 school counselors on the pandemic’s effect on children: ‘Anxiety is filling our kids’
Associated Press: Young caregivers ‘exist in the shadows,’ offer crucial help
Kaiser Health News: Montana hires a medicaid director with a managed-care past
The Atlantic: Plastic recycling doesn’t work and will never work
The New Yorker: How harmful is social media?
Reuters: U.S. says it will cut costs for clean energy projects on public lands
The Washington Post: As office-centric downtowns struggle, suburbs cater to long-term remote workers
The New Yorker: When shipping containers sink in the drink
Montana Public Radio: Montana schools are finding elevated levels of lead
The Washington Post: At Arlington National Cemetery, a convicted killer rests among heroes
CityLab: A history of mall walking
ProPublica: Inside the government fiasco that nearly closed the U.S. air system
The New Yorker: The online spaces that enables mass shooters
The Washington Post: Southern Baptist leaders release sex abuser database they kept secret for years
NPR: Progressives try to counter right-wing school board anger
The New York Times: Shanghai is poised to ease restrictions as infections fall
The Washington Post: Now even chicken is getting too expensive?
Baltimore Sun: Baltimore City Council mounts filibuster in protest of biweekly recycling collection during 6-hour hearing
The Washington Post: Don’t be ‘Putin’s altar boy,’ Pope warns Russian Orthodox leader
The New York Times: Ford plans 6,000 new union jobs in three midwestern states
The New Republic: The fast food industry runs on wage theft
The Washington Post: First she documented the al-right. Now she’s coming for crypto.
The New York Times: The unlikely ascent of New York’s compost champion
Yale Environment 360: Salt Scourge: The dual threat of warming and rising salinity
Forbes: What parking is costing U.S. cities [infographic]
The New York Times: ‘Baseball players don’t dance?’ The Savannah Bananas beg to differ.
Axios: ReFED and Closed Loop Partners launch $100 million funding initiative
The New YOrk Times: Deep in Vatican archives, scholar discovers ‘flabbergasting’ secrets
Human Rights Watch: Attacks on education increased worldwide during pandemic