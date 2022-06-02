Waking the Dead tours on June 26

The 12th Annual Waking the Dead tours at set for June 26 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Highland Cemetery.

Sponsored by the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee, 12 graves will be visited as storytellers present the stories of those buried there.

The graves and their storytellers are:

Paris & Valeria Gibson , Great Falls founder and his wife, Bruce Cusker;

, Great Falls founder and his wife, Bruce Cusker; Vinegar Jones , Great Falls first builder and contractor, Ken Robison;

, Great Falls first builder and contractor, Ken Robison; Ed Shields , Great Northern Railroad conductor who brought the story of the dog Shep to worldwide fame, Bill Zins, great nephew;

, Great Northern Railroad conductor who brought the story of the dog Shep to worldwide fame, Bill Zins, great nephew; Ralph Jones , fell off the stack and died, Darren Smith;

, fell off the stack and died, Darren Smith; Capt. John E. Moran , recipient of Montana National Guard Medal of Honor, Dwight D. Smith, Lt. Col., USAF, Ret.;

, recipient of Montana National Guard Medal of Honor, Dwight D. Smith, Lt. Col., USAF, Ret.; Robert Vaughn , early Sun River Valley homesteader, Cory Larsen;

, early Sun River Valley homesteader, Cory Larsen; Kenneth McIver , dairyman, Dirk Larsen;

, dairyman, Dirk Larsen; Edwin Norris , Montana Governor: Dirk Larsen;

, Montana Governor: Dirk Larsen; Josephine Trigg , Children’s Librarian, Great Falls Public Library, Paula Egan-Wright;

, Children’s Librarian, Great Falls Public Library, Paula Egan-Wright; Charlie Russell , western artist, Bill Bronson:

, western artist, Bill Bronson: William T. Haney, early Great Falls businessman, Austin Haney, great grandson.

Cars will park in the field inside the cemetery gate where the three trailers will be waiting to be loaded.

Seating is limited and tickets need to be purchased in advance.

People should arrive 15 minutes early to keep tours on schedule.

At the conclusion of the tours, participants will receive a free booklet with photos and the featured grave stories provided by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory.

DVDs of the tour by Max Murray of Murmax Productions will be available for a small fee.

Copies are given each year to the archives of the History Museum and to the Great Falls Public Library. Underwriting of the filming is provided by Montana Granite Industries.

The date of the tours is scheduled on the Sunday afternoon closest to the birthday of Great Falls Founder Paris Gibson, which is July 1.

This year marks his 192nd birthday.

Tour tickets are $15 to ride, $10 to walk and are available at Kaufmans Menswear, 411 Central Ave.

For further information contact Norma Ashby Smith, tours chairman, 406-590-6798, ashby7@charter.net.

