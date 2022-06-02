First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park hosting multiple summer events

Renew your mind and body at the top of First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park with a sunrise yoga class led by Candace Weeda Strobbe of Cascading Wellness from 8-9 a.m. on June 18. This morning yoga class is structured for all ability levels and provides an opportunity to re-center amidst the rush of summer activities while enjoying views of the distant mountains, open prairie, and big sky.

The class will meet at the visitor center and then drive to the top of the buffalo jump. In the event of bad weather, the class will be moved inside with limited space. Participation is limited to 25, and pre-registration is required. Cost for yoga is $5 per person.

To register call 406-866-2217, or email: Mikaela.Ortega@mt.gov

—————

Weekly programs will be held every Sunday of the summer at the top of the jump at First Peoples Buffalo Jump in Ulm.

Offered through Sept. 5, the free “Jump Talks” begin at 1 p.m., last about 30 minutes, and will explain how the First Peoples drove bison over the edge of the jump.

The talks may be cancelled due to poor weather.

—————

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will once again offer a Junior Ranger program for children this summer.

These free, hands-on programs will help children learn about topics important to the ecological and cultural history of the buffalo jump. Programs are open to all ages, but are best suited for those 6 to 12 years old, and will be held every Thursday through August 18, with two time slots: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or 1-3 p.m. A guardian must accompany the child for the entire program.

Children attending at least two programs will receive a junior ranger badge, and those attending seven or more programs will receive an invitation to the Junior Ranger Camp Out in late August. Participants will also be eligible for other prize drawings.

2022 Junior Ranger Program Schedule

June 16: Fireworks

June 23: Be bear aware

June 30: Hello to bison

July 7: I notice, I wonder, it reminds me of…

July 14: Teaming up with microbes

July 21: The underdog of the prairie

July 28: Play your heart out

Aug. 4: Need storage?

Aug. 11: Sssnakes

Aug. 18: Be a leave no trace ace

Aug. 26-27: Junior Ranger Camp Out

For more information or to register, call 406-866-2217, or email: Mikaela.Ortega@mt.gov

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is located 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270. Entrance to the park is free for Montana residents, non-residents pay an $8 per vehicle entry fee.

More information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is here or call 406-866-2217.

