Power line upgrades will impact traffic next week

NorthWestern Energy is upgrading power lines along 9th Street from 3rd Avenue South to the north.

Traffic will be delayed and detoured in the area of 9th Street from 3rd Avenue South to 2nd Avenue North from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31-June 2.

“The upgraded lines will increase service reliability and traffic interruptions during the construction work are required for the safety of the public and our crews,” NorthWestern Energy Great Falls Division Manager Bob Vinson said in a release. “We appreciate the patience of our customers in the area and drivers during this project.”

The power line upgrade work will extend to the 9th Avenue North block of 9th Street and will be completed later this summer, according to the company.

For more information, contact NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.

