GFPD, GFPS investigated social media threats, no threat locally, schools operating normally

Updated 1:15 p.m. May 27

Overnight, officials with Great Falls Public Schools and Great Falls Police Department were made aware of social media posts that made threats to local schools.

Law enforcement investigated those posts, isolated the IP address of the person posting them and determined the person was out of state and that there is no actual threat to schools, according to GFPS superintendent Tom Moore.

Moore said that all school instruction, activities and events will continue as planned today.

GFPD said that “we can confirm the person making the posts is not in Montana and is not a threat to our community.”

Social media comments locally also included mention that the individual making the threats online was associated with a band scheduled to play at The Newberry on May 31.

“We at The Newberry are aware of the current online threats by an individual regarding the concert on May 31. This individual is in no way associated with either band playing that evening. The safety of our patrons and community is of highest priority. We do not condone violence of any kind and have security measures at all events. We are working with local law enforcement to resolve the issue in a timely and safe manner,” Newberry management posted on May 27.

The band, Silent Theory, said in a post on May 27 that they were made aware of the threats the man is making and that he has no affiliation to their band or the headliner scheduled to play at The Newberry on May 31.

The man, the band wrote, “has been actively trying to derail us for four years. That being said, we take nothing like this lightly and have already been in contact with the police department who are very aware of him and the situation. We would ask our friends to also please call the police should you see anything posted from him.”

