Two neighborhood councils meet May 30-June 3

Two neighborhood councils meeting May 30-June 3.

Neighborhood Council 6 meet at 6:30 p.m. June 1 in the Sunnyside School Library.

Agenda items include Council of Councils recap, summer meeting schedule and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 6:30 p.m. on June 2 in the Riverview School Music Room.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the council’s Facebook page.

Agenda items include Facebook update, Calumet update, committee reports, letter to the City Commission regarding hate speech materials, recognition of Tawny Cale, Downtown Safety Alliance, summer social and Little Free Library installation, summer meeting schedule and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC#3, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

