Sunday Reads: May 22

Richmond Times Dispatch: Ed McMahon column: New life for small cities (Opinion)

The Washington Post: U.S. may be barreling toward recession in next year, more experts say

Associated Press: Montana not following transgender birth certificate ruling

The Economist: Travel patterns have changed for good. Transport systems should, too

Reuters: White House looks to help smaller cities get infrastructure boost

The New York Times: With plunging enrollment, a ‘seismic hit’ to public schools

Reuters: U.S. manufacturing output rises more than expected in April

NPR: Black shelter animals weren’t getting adopted. A photographer had an idea: glam shots

PBS NewsHour: States scale back food stamp benefits as prices soar

Vice: Police records show women are being stalked with Apple AirTags across the country

Route Fifty: The case for going big with infrastructure spending

The Wall Street Journal: American stores have too much of the wrong stuff

Slate: The decade of cheap rides is over

Route Fifty: Cities that hyped crypto are now contending with the crash

Axios: D.C.’s struggle to end homelessness is getting more complicated

The Washington Post: Oklahoma lawmakers pass bill banning abortions after ‘fertilization’

Associated Press: Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program

The New York Times: Puberty starts earlier than it used to. No one knows why.

Grist: NYC wants more rooftop solar. Its fire code is getting in the way.

Quartz: No one wants to work in restaurants anymore

The New York Times: Why New York City traffic cameras are off when drivers speed the most

The Oregonian: Beaverton voters approve $723 million school construction bond

The Washington Post: McDonald’s, Wendy’s accused of beefing up burgers in ads

Fast Company: How London plans to ‘rewild’ the city

Grist: Why Boulder and Flagstaff are enlisting cities to suck carbon out of the atmosphere

CityLab: Optibus joins Unicorn ranks, driven by software routing public buses, trains

Axios: White House tries to soothe solar probe fallout

ProPublica: New documents show how drug companies targeted doctors to increase opioid prescriptions

The Wall Street Journal: China lockdown and dye shortage lead U.S. hospitals to cancel medical scans

San Francisco Chronicle: S.F. is close to launching new street-cleaning department. Will city turn the corner on dirty sidewalks?

Las Vegas Sun: Las Vegas trash collectors could strike if deal not reached soon

Associated Press: House panel rejects bills restricting lessons on race

The Texas Tribune: Texas librarians face harassment as they navigate book bans

The Detroit News: Judge stops enforcement of Michigan’s abortion ban if Roe overturned; Nessel won’t appeal

The New York Times: What higher interest rates could mean for jobs

Associated Press: Staff proposal would retain permit for $1B transmission line

The Washington Post: Growing evidence links air pollution exposure and covid-19 risks

Vogue Business: Could digital printing ease supply chain disruptions?

NPR: A ‘Jaws’ actor is named police chief in the town where the iconic movie was filmed

The Daily Press: New restaurants and apartments opening in downtown Newport News, thanks to a plan to avoid tunnel traffic

PBS NewsHour: Goodbye to grass? More Americans embracing ‘eco-friendly’ lawns and gardens

The Washington Post: The lucky few to never get coronavirus could teach us more about it

NPR: This is the first image of the black hole at the heart of the Milky Way

The Washington Post: Plants grow in lunar soil brought to Earth by Apollo astronauts

The New York Times: Tooth of an ancient girl fills gap in human family tree

The Washington Post: $27 beers push New York airports to crack down on concessions prices

NPR: A substance found in young spinal fluid helps old mice remember

The New Yorker: The collateral damage of Queen Elizabeth’s glorious reign

PBS NewsHour: Soccer players on U.S. men’s and women’s national teams get pay equity for the first time

The New York Times: Medina Spirit was pulled by the forelegs into a world that let him down

The Washington Post: In a massive Chinese sinkhole, scientists find a secret forest

The Beet: Yellowstone is serving vegan meat made from a protein in the park

Bloomberg: Elon Musk gets defensive over Twitter meme as harassment report surfaces

The New York Times: The government gave out bad loans. Students deserve a bailout. (Opinion)

