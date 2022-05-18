Watson named principal at Sunnyside Elementary

Durbin Watson has been selected as the new principal at Sunnyside Elementary School.

Great Falls Public Schools said that on May 17, a panel of district leadership, parents and teachers interviewed two qualified candidates and selected Watson.

She’ll begin the new position on July 1, pending approval by the school board, replacing Brian Held when he retires at the end of the school year.

Watson began working at GFPS in 2012 as a teacher at Lincoln Elementary.

Since then, she’s worked at Lincoln, North and East middle schools. In 2021, she took leave from teaching to serve as an associate principal at CMR High School.

According to a release from GFPS, Watson is marrying Spencer Thomsen in July.

“We would like to offer our sincere thanks to the candidates and interview panel for taking the time from their busy schedules to participate in this important process. We welcome Durbin to her new role as principal of Sunnyside Elementary School,” Lance Boyd, GFPS director of student services, said in a Facebook post.

