First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park hosting Indigenous archeology program

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host the Montana Conversations program “Six Hundred Generations: Exploring the Indigenous Archaeology of Montana” with Carl M. Davis on June 13 from 7-8:30 p.m. The program will be held indoors at the park headquarters.

“Carl will take participants on a journey through time, climate, landscapes, technologies and cultures, beginning with the First Peoples who followed mammoths to North America. The conversation focuses on representative archaeological sites in Montana—habitations and villages, animal kill sites, stone quarries, rock art and battlefields– spanning 13,500 years, culminating with cultural landscapes and preservation issues that continue to be highly important to Native Americans today,” according to a park release.

Davis is a former regional archaeologist with the U.S. Forest Service Northern Region in Missoula. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in anthropology from the University of Montana and University of Pittsburgh, and has published extensively on the archaeology of Montana, including his recent book “Six Hundred Generations: An Archaeological History of Montana.”

The presentation is free to and open to the public.

The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

Directions and more information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is here.

Entrance to Montana State Parks is free for residents.

Funding for the Montana Conversations program is provided by Humanities Montana through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Montana’s Cultural Trust, and private donations.

