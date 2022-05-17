Fox Farm Road repair begins May 31

The Montana Department of Transportation will begin construction May 31 on Fox Farm Road.

The project spans more than a mile of Fox Farm Road, from just north of the Alder Drive intersection ending south of the East Fiesta intersection.

Fox Farm, interstate interchange construction finished this week [2020]

MDT is hosting an open house on the project from 3-6 p.m. May 25 at Meadow Lark Elementary, 2204 Fox Farm Road.

No formal presentation will be made at the event, but informational displays will be available and the project team from MDT and United Materials will be there to answer questions.

The project includes cold milling the road, where a thin layer of the existing pavement is removed to create a smooth surface. Once this is complete, the road will be paved, and pavement markings will be painted on the new asphalt surface. New road signs will also be installed and select sidewalk ramps will be updated to meet ADA compliance, according to MDT.

The project is scheduled for completion in the fall, but the timeline is subject to change due to weather and other unforeseen factors, according to MDT.

Regular weekly updates will be available during construction.

To sign up for updates, or for questions or concerns, email Sloane at sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the hotline at 406-207-4484, operating during business hours. Those interested in learning more can also visit https://bit.ly/FoxFarmRd.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

