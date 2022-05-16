Sunday Reads: May 15

Hope you all had a great weekend.

Jenn is in Virginia presenting at the National Main Street Conference this week, so this post is a bit late, but here’s this week’s reading list.

The Washington Post: NASA’s Mars helicopter was supposed to fly five times. It’s flown 28.

NPR: Orthodox Christian churches are drawing in far-right American converts

The New Yorker: How should Twitter change?

The New York Times: Here are the wildfire risks to homes across the lower 48 states

Smithsonian Magazine: Construction workers uncover massive 800-year-old Aztec dwelling in Mexico City

The New York Times: Facing higher grocery prices, shoppers change habits

The Seattle Times: Shareholder: Amazon’s ‘astronomical’ misuse of customer data could ruin company

The New York Times: How New York is preparing for an influx of out-of-state abortion patients

Associated Press: U.S. fishing haul fell 10 percent during first pandemic year

The New York Times: Teens in distress are swamping pediatricians

The Washington Post: Meatpackers hyped ‘baseless’ shortage to keep plants open amid covid

Grist: A quiet revolution: Southwest cities learn to thrive amid drought

Forbes: The great unsubscribe

Associated Press: Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

NPR: Firearm-related homicide rate skyrockets amid stresses of the pandemic, the CDC says

The Washington Post: People are getting IUDs and Plan B ahead of a possible post-Roe future

NPR: Restaurants that survived the pandemic are now threatened by inflation

The Washington Post: Suspects can use extreme intoxication as defense, Canadian court says

NPR: Beware, new student loan borrowers: Interest rates are about to jump

Associated Press: Running an abortion clinic while waiting for court decision

The New York Times: Redefining ‘sustainable fashion’

The Wall Street Journal: At Starbucks, third place is no longer gold

The Economist: The office of the future

The New York Times: Florida releases reviews that led to rejection of math textbooks

Associated Press: Wisconsin GOP eyeing shift in control of election oversight

The Economist: A flotilla of startups wants to streamline global supply chains

The Washington Post: Why electric scooters in India keep going up in flames

