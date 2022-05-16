Great Falls woman sentenced to 12 years for overdose death

Brandie Rae Fulbright, 40, was sentenced in federal court on May 16 to 12 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl to an individual, who then died of a drug overdose, according to U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

Fulbright had plead guilty in January to distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris also $815 restitution.

In court documents, the government alleged that on Aug. 23, 2020, Great Falls police officers were dispatched to a camper trailer where they found a man, identified as John Doe, deceased on a bed.

Co-defendant Kent Fox was on the scene. Fox was friends with John Doe, had last seen him two days earlier and had gone to check on him.

The prosecution argued that Fulbright, with Fox’s assistance, conducted a drug deal with John Doe two days prior.

As part of the deal, John Doe traded a stolen AR-15 semiautomatic rifle for meth and fentanyl from Fulbright, according to court documents.

Fulbright then gave the rifle to Fox, and Fox returned Doe to his camper. A short time later, John Doe died from an overdose of meth and fentanyl that Fulbright had provided, according to court documents.

Fox was sentenced earlier this year to 14 years in prison for his conviction in the case.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Great Falls Police Department.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

