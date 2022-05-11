County accepts bid for CCSO body cameras

County Commissioners voted unanimously during their May 10 meeting to accept a $225,909 bid for body worn cameras for the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

The county received three bids, from WatchGuard/Motorola, Axon and Utility.

The county reviewed and scored the proposals with WatchGuard/Motorola scoring the highest.

WatchGuard/Motorola is the current vendor for the camera systems in the CCSO patrol vehicles and Undersheriff Cory Reeves said that the new body worn cameras would integrate with that system.

The contract wasn’t completed in time for commissioners to vote on it during their May 10 meeting so they voted to accept the bid while the contract was being finalized.

The new body worn cameras are being funded through a $100,000 body camera grant; $16,974 of the Justice Assistance Grant; and the county budget will cover the remaining $108,935.

Reeves said the cameras would arrive 60 days after the contract is signed.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter told The Electric that the company would also conduct training for deputies when the cameras are deployed at CCSO.

