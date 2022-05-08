Westside fire deemed intentional

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded at 8:43 p.m. May 8 to a structure fire in a vacant building behind Lippi’s Kitchen.

The fire spread from the vacant building to three house trailers located on 7th Street Northwest, according to GFFR, and caused minor exterior damage to the trailers.

The vacant building was deemed a total loss.

The GFFR fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set but no one was in custody on Sunday, according to GFFR.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the trailers and all were offered services from the American Red Cross, according to GFFR.

“GFFR crews did an excellent job in keeping the fire from spreading to a trailer located to the west, as well as the car wash located next to the trailer,” according to GFFR.

