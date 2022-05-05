Four neighborhood councils meet May 9-13

Four neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. May 9 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include committee reports, Great Falls Police Department presentation, County Commissioner Don Ryan, HD 25 Candidate Jasmine Krotkov, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC#7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets ay 7 p.m. May 10 in the Meadowlark School Library.

Agenda items include the Great Falls Police Department presentation, Downtown Safety Alliance, summer meeting schedule, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 5:30 p.m. May 11 in the West Elementary library.

Agenda items include the Great Falls Police Department presentation, Downtown Safety Alliance, County Commissioner Don Ryan, summer meeting schedule, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meet at 7 p.m. May 12 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include the Great Falls High School environmental science student presentation, Great Falls Police Department presentation, cell tower in Dudley Anderson Park, Senate District 12 Candidate Jacob Bachmeier, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

