County repairing Black Eagle roads

Cascade County is conducting a road improvement project in Black Eagle and has contracted with United Materials for the work.

The roads there will get an overlay of asphalt due to poor road conditions beginning May 3.

This portion of the project includes of roads north of Smelter Avenue Northeast to Chicago, including: Colorado Avenue, Montana Avenue, Wire Mill Road, 15th STreet Northeast, 17th Street Northeast and 19th Street Northeast.

During construction, drivers are asked to be aware of work signs, detours, road closures, and construction posted speed limits. Area residents are also asked to remove their vehicles off the street so work can be completed.

“There are sections of these roads, that may not get done at this time, due to additional repairs that are needed, prior to the overlay getting done,” according to the county public works department.

During construction, sections of the roads will be closed to all through traffic.

For more information, contact the county public works office at 406-454-6920.

