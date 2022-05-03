City discontinuing phone-in option for commission meetings

The City of Great Falls is discontinuing the phone-in option for City Commission meetings.

The option was added during COVID-19 closures and remote meetings, but is being discontinued due to call-in delays and dropped calls.

The phone-in option will be discontinued beginning with the May 3 commission meeting, but other options remain to provide public comment:

attend commission meetings in person at the Civic Center. Work sessions begin at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meetings begin at 7 p.m.

provide written comments by noon the day of the meeting: Mail to City Clerk, P.O. Box 5021, Great Falls, MT 59403, or via email to: commission@greatfallsmt.net. Include the agenda item or agenda item number in the subject line, and include the name of the commenter and either an address or whether the commenter is a city resident. Written communication received by that time will be shared with the commission and appropriate city staff for consideration during the agenda item and before final vote on the matter; and, will be so noted in the official record of the meeting.

Commission meetings are broadcast on government access channel City-190, cable channel 190; or online at https://greatfallsmt.net/livestream.

The agenda packet material is available on the city’s website: https://greatfallsmt.net/meetings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

