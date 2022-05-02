City considering new cable franchise agreement

The City Commission will be asked during their May 3 meeting to approve a cable system franchise agreement with TDS Metrocom LLC.

The Madison, Wisc. based company has requested a non-exclusive franchise agreement for providing cable television services.

Staff is recommending approval of the agreement, under which TDS will provide broadband internet, video and digital voice services in the city.

City considering new fees for fiber cable installation

The company has recently constructed new networks in Idaho and Washington and entered franchise agreements with the cities of Billings and Helena for the construction of new networks to provide cable television services there, according to the city staff report.

The commission will conduct a public hearing on the proposed agreement during their May 3 meeting.

The Federal Communications Act requires cable operators to get a franchise from a local government granting it permission to use the public-right-of-way to provide cable services.

County association launches app to track broadband, cellular coverage data [2019]

The local government can impose conditions on a cable system provider, it can’t unreasonable refuse to approve additional competitive franchises, according to the city staff report.

The federal law allows local governments to received a franchise fee of up to five percent of gross revenues from the cable services provided in the local government’s jurisdiction, and based on past agreements, city staff are estimating that fee paid to the city to be $600,000 annually into the general fund.

The City of Great Falls used a consultant to help negotiate the proposed franchise agreement with TDS, which is the first new wireline cable operating in the local market since Spectrum’s predecessors started in the 1970s, according to the city staff report.

The agreement is modeled after the one that is currently in place with the city’s only other cable system franchise holder, Spectrum Pacific West. Commissioners approved that agreement in 2020.

TDS will also provide broadband internet service, which isn’t subject to local government regulation or franchise fees, according to the staff report.

The agreement as proposed, according to the staff report, includes:

an initial term of 10 years, which is the same as Spectrum;

service area minimum density generally of at least seven residences per quarter-linear strand mile

of aerial cable;

of aerial cable; subject to a marginal cost offset, provision of free basic cable service to four city facilities: the Civic Center, Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Public Library and the new indoor recreation center;

franchise fee of five percent of gross revenue, which is the same as Spectrum;

provision of educational and government access channel; and

access channel capital support for equipment to be used for operation of the access channel by the city.

The city was required to notify Spectrum of TDS’ request under the current agreement with Spectrum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

