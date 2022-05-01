Sunday Reads: May 1

Happy weekend Great Falls, here’s this week’s reading list.

The Washington Post: Amazon shares plunge amid disappointing results

The Oklahoman: Abortion providers file suit after Oklahoma lawmakers send Stitt Texas-style abortion ban

NPR: A community of seed savers has a recipe to revive rare varieties of collard greens

The Washington Post: U.S. no longer in ‘full-blown’ pandemic phase, Fauci says

The Economist: Are emerging economies on the verge of another “lost decade”?

The Washington Post: Coronavirus has infected majority of Americans, blood tests indicate

The New York Times: Welcome to our city! Care to visit the museum?

NPR: University of California will waive tuition and fees for many Native American students

The Washington Post: Enrollment fell and fell again in schools that operated virtually

NPR: In a lawsuit, a group of Texas library patrons says a book ban amounts to censorship

NPR: In an effort to make schools greener, the White House is offering billions of dollars

Bon Appetit: This chef researches diners online—and cancels reservations if he sees “misbehavior”

Reuters: Unilever warns of more price hikes as cost pressures build

Toronto Star: Toronto plans affordable housing made of mass timber

NPR: California is investigating Big Oil for allegedly misleading the public on recycling

Associated Press: U.S.: Ukraine war ‘screams’ need to reject Russian energy

The New York Times: The real reason American doesn’t have enough truck drivers

Kaiser Health News: Shopping for space, health systems make over malls

The Atlantic: Why Americans are leaving downtowns in droves

The New York Times: Cities want to return to prepandemic life. One obstacle: transit crime.

Reuters: Analysis: U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

The Washington Post: Secret surveillance court orders drop more than 50 percent since 2019

Chicago Tribune: The price kids pay: Schools and police punish students with costly tickets for minor misbehavior

The Washington Post: Some people with agoraphobia struggle as pandemic wanes

Kaiser Health News: At U.S. hospitals, a drug mix-up is just a few keystrokes away

Salon: From “Bad Vegan” to “King of the Hill,” how pop culture “others” health food (commentary)

