City planning sidewalk project on 33rd Street South

During their May 3 meeting, City Commissioners will consider awarding a $217,845 contract to MRTE Inc. for a sidewalk project on 33rd Street South.

The project includes installing about 1,200 lineal feet of integral concrete curb and gutter; 1,300-square-feet of four-inch concrete sidewalk; 4,200-square-feet of six-inch reinforced concrete; 18 truncated domes; 1,100-square-feet of sod placement; two curb inlets; and installing/removing and replacing three areas of retaining wall.

The area was prioritized in the Public Right of Way ADA Transition Plan, according to city staff, due to a planned mill and overlay project on 33rd Street South.

Construction will require temporary lane closures of 33rd Street South from the intersections of 11th through 15th Avenues. Access to residences and businesses adjacent to the construction zones will be maintained.

“These routes improve the functional and aesthetic properties of the area and connect all citizens while providing a means of independence to the young and old and those with disabilities in the area. The proposed project will provide ADA compliant routes by installing curb ramps and alley aprons from the intersection at 33rd St South and 11th Ave South to the north side of the intersection at 33rd St South and 15th Ave South,” according to the staff report.

The city received one bid for the project.

