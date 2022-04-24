Sunday Reads: April 24
Here’s this week’s reading list. Enjoy the sunshine and good luck to everyone running the Ice Breaker.
The New York Times: How loneliness is damaging our health
NPR: Meet Patron, a bomb-sniffing Jack Russell terrier who has become a Ukrainian hero
The New York Times: How America’s farmers got cut out of the supply chain
Associated Press: U.S. military OKs prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho
The Economist: What happens if America’s Supreme Court overturns women’s right to abortion
The Atlantic: Why the past 10 years of American life have been uniquely stupid
The New York Times: Why the road is getting even rockier for first-time home buyers
NPR: More than 137 million Americans live in areas with poor air quality, report finds
Associated Press: Rates for measles, other vaccinations dip for kindergartners
The Washington Post: U.S. calls for an end to destructive satellite tests in space
The New York Times: How Native Americans are trying to debug A.I.’s biases
Foreign Affairs: Russians at war
CityLab: How cities became accidental wildlife havens
NPR: Green infrastructure helps cities with climate change. So why isn’t there more of it?
The New York Times: Cities try to turn the tide on police traffic stops
NPR: Florida rejects 54 math books, claiming critical race theory appeared in some
The New York Times: Inflation hits fastest pace since 1981, at 8.5 percent through March
The Washington Post: How money from dying churches could breathe new life into communities
NPR: Archaeologists discover historical artifacts during Notre Dame Cathedral restoration
The New York Times: New Jersey diocese agrees to settle sex abuse claims for $87.5 million
Vox: The Amazonification of the American workforce
NPR: The DOJ will appeal the recent mask ruling by a federal judge
The New York Times: Here’s how much it is costing companies to leave Russia.
The Atlantic: The shame deficit
Reuters: U.S. single-family starts tumble; construction backlog at record high
The Washington Post: Wedding spirals into chaos after bride allegedly laced food with pot
The New York Times: The Library ends late fees, and the treasures roll in
Reuters: Alex Jones’ InfoWars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court
The New York Times: Breaking up with Pelaton
L.A. Times: Abercrombie & Fitch was America’s hottest brand. It became ‘what discrimination looks like’
NPR: Student loan borrowers will get help after an NPR report and years of complaints
The New York Times: Long-lost ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress goes on display before auction
Axios: Inflation comes for the Big Mac
NPR: The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
The New York Times: The supreme of baby clothes
The New Yorker: The unravelling of an expert on serial killers
Route Fifty: Are states in good shape to handle a recession?
Vox: One good thing: Garlic, a perfect food
The New York Times: The expected luxury. They got leaky ceilings and broken elevators.
The Washington Post: A mother said she was kidnapped. Now she admits it was all a hoax.
The New Yorker: Why would Elon Musk want to buy Twitter?