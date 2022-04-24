Sunday Reads: April 24

Here’s this week’s reading list. Enjoy the sunshine and good luck to everyone running the Ice Breaker.

The New York Times: How loneliness is damaging our health

NPR: Meet Patron, a bomb-sniffing Jack Russell terrier who has become a Ukrainian hero

The New York Times: How America’s farmers got cut out of the supply chain

Associated Press: U.S. military OKs prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho

The Economist: What happens if America’s Supreme Court overturns women’s right to abortion

The Atlantic: Why the past 10 years of American life have been uniquely stupid

The New York Times: Why the road is getting even rockier for first-time home buyers

NPR: More than 137 million Americans live in areas with poor air quality, report finds

Associated Press: Rates for measles, other vaccinations dip for kindergartners

The Washington Post: U.S. calls for an end to destructive satellite tests in space

The New York Times: How Native Americans are trying to debug A.I.’s biases

Foreign Affairs: Russians at war

CityLab: How cities became accidental wildlife havens

NPR: Green infrastructure helps cities with climate change. So why isn’t there more of it?

The New York Times: Cities try to turn the tide on police traffic stops

NPR: Florida rejects 54 math books, claiming critical race theory appeared in some

The New York Times: Inflation hits fastest pace since 1981, at 8.5 percent through March

The Washington Post: How money from dying churches could breathe new life into communities

NPR: Archaeologists discover historical artifacts during Notre Dame Cathedral restoration

The New York Times: New Jersey diocese agrees to settle sex abuse claims for $87.5 million

Vox: The Amazonification of the American workforce

NPR: The DOJ will appeal the recent mask ruling by a federal judge

The New York Times: Here’s how much it is costing companies to leave Russia.

The Atlantic: The shame deficit

Reuters: U.S. single-family starts tumble; construction backlog at record high

The Washington Post: Wedding spirals into chaos after bride allegedly laced food with pot

The New York Times: The Library ends late fees, and the treasures roll in

Reuters: Alex Jones’ InfoWars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

The New York Times: Breaking up with Pelaton

L.A. Times: Abercrombie & Fitch was America’s hottest brand. It became ‘what discrimination looks like’

NPR: Student loan borrowers will get help after an NPR report and years of complaints

The New York Times: Long-lost ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress goes on display before auction

Axios: Inflation comes for the Big Mac

NPR: The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

The New York Times: The supreme of baby clothes

The New Yorker: The unravelling of an expert on serial killers

Route Fifty: Are states in good shape to handle a recession?

Vox: One good thing: Garlic, a perfect food

The New York Times: The expected luxury. They got leaky ceilings and broken elevators.

The Washington Post: A mother said she was kidnapped. Now she admits it was all a hoax.

The New Yorker: Why would Elon Musk want to buy Twitter?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

