Street sweeping schedule April 25-28

The city’s street sweeping schedule for April 25-28 is below.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on their scheduled day.

The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather.

April 25: All streets and avenues from 38th Street South to 46th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South.

April 26: All streets and avenues from 46th Street South to 57th Street South from 1st Avenue South to 10th Avenue South. Also 57th Street South from 10th Avenue South to the city limits at Walmart.

April 27: All streets and avenues from 32nd Street South to 47th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 15th Avenue South. Also streets and avenues from 39th Street South to 41st Street South from 15th Avenue South to 20th Avenue South.

April 28: All streets and avenues from 38th Street North through 57th Street North from 10th Avenue North to 2nd Avenue North. Also Agri-Tech Park Addition.

