Nominations open for Paris Gibson Award

Nominations are now open for the 12th annual Paris Gibson Award, named for the founder of Great Falls.

The award was established to honor the citizen who best embodies the vision and excellence exemplified by Paris Gibson.

To be eligible for the award, selected by previous Paris Gibson Award winners, a nominee must meet the following criteria:

Is currently a resident of Great Falls

Has provided significant impact to the City of Great Falls

Has provided leadership for the community through volunteerism

Has performed selfless action for the betterment of the community

The award winner will receive a $500 check provided by Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel Etc., which may be given to a local charity of the winner’s choice; a tree, donated by Steve Tilleraas of Tilleraas Landscape Nursery, planted in West Bank Park in their honor, with a granite marker donated by Montana Granite; a plaque donated by Greg and Leanne Hall; a dinner for two at P. Gibson’s, donated by the restaurant; and a ride in a 1918 Model T Ford provided by Kurt Baltrusch of the Skunk Wagon Club in the Fourth of July Parade.

The winner will be announced before the Great Falls Municipal Band Concert at 7 p.m. June 29 in the Mansfield Convention Center.

Nomination forms are available at the Park and Recreation Office, 1700 River Drive N. or online.

Deadline for entries is May 13.

Prior winners are:

Doug Wicks, 2010

Norma Ashby, 2011

Greg Hall, 2012

Ian and Nancy Davidson, 2013

Gene Thayer, 2014

Bill and Joan-Nell Macfadden, 2015

Arlyne Reichert, 2016

Sheila Rice, 2017

Brad Talcott and Linda Caricaburu, 2018

Chuck and Gerry Jennings, 2019

Judy Ericksen, 2020

David and Tanya Cameron, 2021

For questions about the award, contact Norma Ashby Smith, 590-6798 or ashby7@charter.net.

