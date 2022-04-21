Craft Beer Week returns to Great Falls June 5-11

Great Falls Craft Beer Week is returning this summer June 5-11.

The week includes an obstacle course, golf scramble, Brew Fest and more.

Volunteers are needed and signup is available here.

The obstacle course is 2-5 p.m. June 5 in Gibson Park.

The obstacle course was canceled the last two years due to COVID but is back this year with beer stations along the course, music and food.

Tickets for the obstacle course are available here.

The Montana Brew Fest is returning to Central Avenue this summer, on the 200-300 blocks on June 11.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

VIP tickets are $45 and get ticket holders into the event early, beginning at 4 p.m. There are only 100 VIP tickets available.

General admission begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate.

Brew Fest 2022 will feature Montana breweries, food and live music from the Blackberry Jam Band and Lester’s Mystery Oil.

