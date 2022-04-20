County sets interviews for vacant health officer position

County Commissioners are scheduled to interview three candidates for the open public health officer position on April 22.

During the April 6 health board meeting, county officials said there were eight applicants for the position and that using a screening tool, they were scored by the health board and county staff to determine the top three candidates to be forwarded for interviews.

On Friday, commissioners will interview Abigail Hill, Kendal Nagel and Isabella Boroje.

Carey Ann Haight, deputy county attorney, told the health board earlier this month that after scoring the candidates, the top scoring candidate had 633 points. The second highest had 290 points and the lowest candidate had 129 points.

“That first applicant is really off the charts contrasted with everybody else, which I think the board recognized as they were reviewing the materials,” Haight told the health board on April 6.

Haight and other county officials did not say which was the highest scoring candidate during public meetings.

Matt Martin, health board chair and a local dentist, said during their April 6 meeting that it was an interesting process to try and score candidates based on the information in front of them without being able to ask questions.

Commissioner Joe Briggs said during the health board meeting that they’d use a standard set of questions and would not deviate from that list “so that it’s an equal playing field.”

On Friday, commissioner will interview the candidates on the following schedule, according to the county website:

Abigail Hill: 1-2 p.m.

Kendal Nagel: 2:15-3:15 p.m.

Isabella Boroje: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The county has not posted applicant information on the website, but based on based information, Hill is a nurse at the Cascade County City-County Health Department and Nagel is a nurse at Great Falls Public Schools.

