City considering expanding BID boundary

The city is considering expanding the boundary of the Great Falls Business Improvement District.

The City Commission will be asked to vote on the proposed expansion during their April 19 meeting.

State law allows the city to create the district and also to expand the boundaries.

The proposed resolution to expand the district deals only with the expanded area and the existing district does not have to be reestablished, according to the staff report.

The BID was originally created in May 1989, recreated in 1999, again in 2009 and most recently in 2019.

BIDs are established for 10 years under state law, but can be renewed.

A petition signed in support by 71.21 percent of property owners in the proposed expanded area was submitted to the city and the law requires that at least 60 percent sign such a petition and then the governing body shall establish, or expand, the district.

The goal of the BID is to maintain, beautify, and stimulate development in Great Falls’ historic downtown district.

State law allows for the creation of business improvement districts for the purpose of promoting the health, safety, prosperity, security and general welfare of the inhabitants of the district and to provide special benefit to the property owners located within the boundaries of said district.

The BID boundary has not changed since 1989 and there are 195 parcels within the boundary, including some owned by Cascade County and the City of Great Falls.

“The City Commission for the City of Great Falls has determined that the Great Falls Business Improvement District promotes the health, safety, prosperity, security and general welfare of the inhabitants of the City of Great Falls and has determined the District provides special benefits to those properties located within its boundaries,” according to the staff report.

Property owners within the district pay a special assessment that goes into the management and operation of the district, and the expansion is anticipated to increase revenue for the district by $15,848.

