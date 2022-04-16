Sunday Reads: April 17
Here’s this week’s reading list. Happy Easter!
The Washington Post: In two years, a full solar eclipse will travel from Texas to Maine
The Washington Post: U.S. hunt for Russian oligarchs’ huge fortunes faces barriers offshore
The Virginian-Pilot: Norfolk unveils ‘massive’ school reconstruction plan funded by casino tax revenue
Council on Foreign Relations: How to protect the hops for girls’ education in Afghanistan
Bloomberg: Why ‘Vision Zero’ hit a wall
Netflix: Cities ask Netflix, Hulu, stream services to pay cable fees
The Washington Post: Poland builds a border wall, even as it welcomes Ukrainian refugees
Wired: The concrete jungle is turning green again
Reuters: Oklahoma governor signs near-total abortion ban, threatens prison for providers
The Atlantic: America created its own booster problems
The Washington Post: What should America do with its nuclear waste?
NPR: How much energy powers a good life? Less than you’re using, says a new report
Associated Press: Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
The Washington Post: Murder charges to be dropped for Texas woman arrested over abortion
The Economist: What happens if America’s Supreme Court overturns women’s right to abortion
The Washington Post: Prominent colleges see international applications surging
Reuters: Walgreens fed opioid addiction, Florida says as trial starts
The Wall Street Journal: Washington pledges funds for Wyoming hospital that challenged private equity
Associated Press: Efforts to make protective medical gear in U.S. falling flat
The Washington Post: Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ intended to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid
The New York Times: A 4-year degree isn’t quite the job requirement it used to be
The Washington Post: Transcript: Coronavirus: Impact on education with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
Associated Press: NOAA: Potent heat-trapping methane increases at record pace
The Wall Street Journal: Cities take the lead in setting rules around how AI is used