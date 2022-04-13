Malmstrom gets all clear after report of suspicious package

Malmstrom Air Force Base officials issued an “all clear” on the afternoon of April 13, following a report of a suspicious package on base earlier in the afternoon.

According to Malmstrom release, emergency services and explosive ordnance disposal technicians responded to the scene of the reported suspicious package and have since deemed it a non-threat.

“The package was an unlabeled routine training item that was cleared by EOD once identified,” according to a Malmstrom release.

Base operations have returned to normal.

Earlier in the day, Malmstrom officials directed an evacuation for 10 buildings after notification of the suspicious package, according to a release.

The Malmstrom community was asked to stay away from the 500-foot cordon established in those areas, which has since been removed, according to base releases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

