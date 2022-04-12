County approves contract for Black Eagle road work

Cascade County Commissioners voted unanimously during their April 12 meeting, to award a $1,429,530.50 contract t United Materials for road construction in Black Eagle.

The county received one bid for the project, which consists of a 0.2-feet think plant mix paving overlay, paint striping and related work.

Road work starts in Black Eagle April 13

The project includes paving about 910 feet of new paving on 11th and 12th Streets Northeast; about 0.5 miles of 0.2-feet of plant mix overlay 14th Street Northeast through 20th Street Northeast and 22nd Street Northeast all south of Smelter Avenue and Summit Drive; 0.2-feet of plant mix overlay of about 2.1 miles including 15th Street Northeast, 17th Street Northeast, and 21st Street Northeast, all north of Smelter Avenue, alco including Colorado Avenue, Montana Avenue and Wire Hill Road; and 0.2-feet of plant mix overlay for about 1.2 miles on Chicago Avenue, River Avenue, 16th Street Northeast, 17th Street Northeast, 21st Street Northeast, 22nd Street Northeast, 23rd Street Northeast and 27th Street Northeast.

Some work could be delayed depending on work planned by the Black Eagle Water and Sewage Department.

